A LICHFIELD school says it is “disappointed” after education chiefs refused to support plans to shut its sixth form provision.

Nether Stowe School had previously blamed “unsustainably low” student numbers after unveiling the plans.

But now the Department for Education (DfE) has blocked the move.

Richard Gill CBE, CEO of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership, told parents:

“While they acknowledged the educational and financial challenges created by very small sixth form numbers, the DfE decision was primarily influenced by concerns raised by the local authority about ensuring sufficient post-16 places across Lichfield. “We are disappointed by this outcome, but we understand the reasoning provided. “Our students come from a wide catchment, including Lichfield, Fradley and Rugeley, and our data shows that many choose to continue their studies further afield. However, the timing of this decision makes planning for September 2026 particularly challenging. “Small numbers inevitably mean limited subject choices and this is not in the best interests of our students. “Our priority is to ensure that every young person has access to a broad, high-quality post-16 offer. “We will now work closely with Staffordshire County Council and the DfE to explore all possible options. This may include further consultation in the future if pupil numbers and curriculum breadth remain a concern. “We are also mindful of the impact of falling numbers lower down the school following the opening of the new free school in Rugeley.”

School bosses have also met with Lichfield MP Dave Robertson – a former pupil at the school – to discuss the decision.

The Labour MP said he was pleased efforts to prevent the closure had been successful:

“Protecting post-16 opportunities in Lichfield is vital for our young people, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds. “I have fought hard for this outcome, making the case directly to the Department for Education. I am grateful to Staffordshire County Council officers for their support and advocacy throughout this process. “As a former Nether Stowe student, I am eager to work closely with the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership to ensure we secure the very best post-16 provision for young people at the school.”