A BUSINESS networking group in Lichfield is celebrating its first anniversary.

Your BDM was founded by Mark Northall and has grown from its roots in the city to additional gatherings in Tamworth and Swadlincote.

Mark said:

“We set out to create a networking environment that truly supports growth – one that’s educational, collaborative and built around real business development. “The success of the past year shows that businesses value genuine relationships over hard selling. We’re proud to have created a space where that happens naturally.”

The Lichfield group, which meets monthly at The Owl, has welcomed more than 250 attendees since it was launched.

To mark the first anniversary, Mark presented plans for the future of the networking organisation, as well as celebrating achievements of members over the past 12 months.

He said:

“Your BDM isn’t just about who you meet, it’s about what you learn and how you grow. “We’ve built something special here, and I can’t wait to see what the next year brings.”

