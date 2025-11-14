A LOCAL charity is seeking new trustees to help further strengthen the organisation’s financial future and expand its fundraising capabilities.

St Giles Hospice, based in Whittington, is specifically looking for candidates with strong fundraising experience and finance or accountancy backgrounds.

The volunteer roles come as the hospice continues to campaign for sustainable long-term funding for the sector, having recently appointed five new trustees to its board in October.

Sally Bedford, chair of trustees at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We have a dynamic and highly engaged board and we’re looking for two exceptional individuals who can bring specialist expertise in fundraising and finance to help us navigate the challenges ahead. “With less than a quarter of our funding coming from Government sources, fundraising and financial management are absolutely critical to our ability to continue providing outstanding end of life care across our communities. “These trustees will play a vital role in shaping our future strategy.”

Trustees are responsible for the overall governance and strategic direction of the charity, working closely with the chief executive officer and executive leadership team. They attend board meetings and sub-committee sessions, and are expected to bring impartiality to decision making while acting in the best interests of the hospice.

Applications close on 23rd November. For more information or an informal discussion about the roles, contact Jo Lowe on 01543 432 031 or email stg.recruitment@stgileshospice.com.