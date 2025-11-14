THE Staffordshire Commissioner is set to host the latest Police, Fire and Crime Panel meeting just days after proposals were unveiled which could see the role scrapped.

Ben Adams will give updates on the performance of Staffordshire Police and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service on Monday (17th November).

He will also answer questions from the public at the meeting.

Commissioner Adams said:

“These meetings are an important opportunity for me to update the Panel and the public on key issues and priority areas within both services, and I would encourage people to follow the meeting online to find out more.”

The Labour Government has this week confirmed it plans to axe Police and Crime Commissioners across the country in a bid to save £100million and help fund additional frontline officers.

It said that the understanding of the roles and engagement with them remains low – stating two in five people were unaware that the commissioners even exist.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said:

“The introduction of Police and Crime Commissioners by the last government was a failed experiment. “I will introduce new reforms so police are accountable to their local mayoralties or local councils. The savings will fund more neighbourhood police on the beat across the country, fighting crime and protecting our communities. “I would like to recognise the efforts of all current and former Police and Crime Commissioners, and thank them. These individuals served their communities and will continue to do so until they have completed their current terms.”

The Staffordshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel meeting will take place at 10am on Monday and can be watched online.