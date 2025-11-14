PASSENGERS are being urged to check before they travel by train due to concerns over heavy rain.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings across large parts of the country for today (13th November) and Saturday.

Forecasters have warned that some areas could see a month’s worth of rain in just 24 hours.

Network Rail says engineers are working to prepare as fully as possible for the conditions, checking known problem sites, clearing culverts and preparing pumps.

However, in some areas flooding and speed restrictions could cause heavy disruption to timetables.

Phil James, route director for Network Rail, said:

“Passengers should be aware that the weather is likely to cause disruption on the railways. “We are doing everything we can to prepare for the impacts and we continue to work closely with our train operator partners. “Please plan ahead before you travel and check in with train operators before starting your journey.”