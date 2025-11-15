RESIDENTS, businesses and community groups are being invited to give their views ahead of Lichfield District Council setting its new budget.

Running until 22nd December, a consultation gives people chance to share their views on how the local authority should allocate funding and set priorities.

Cllr Rob Strachan, cabinet member for finance and commissioning at Lichfield District Council, said:

“Every year, we make important choices about how to balance our budget while delivering high-quality local services. “We want residents to understand how council funding works and to tell us what matters most, from keeping streets clean and protecting green spaces, to supporting local businesses and investing in our leisure facilities. “Your feedback will play a vital role in helping us make decisions that reflect the needs and priorities of our communities.”

Residents can take part in the consultation on the Lichfield District Council website.