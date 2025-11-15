A COLLECTION of rare Scottish malt whiskey is expected to fetch between £15,000 and £20,000 when it is sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

Comprising 60 lots, the tipples will in a time online sale with Richard Winterton Auctioneers from 21st November to 3rd December.

Cataloguer Robert French said:

“This single owner collection is a whisky connoisseur’s dream with exclusive bottles galore and rare examples from lost distilleries. “It is simply a sensational collection of some of the finest bottles I have ever had the pleasure to research and catalogue. “This special timed auction will be a dream for all whisky lovers and collectors as well as the perfect opportunity to treat yourself or a fellow afficionado to a unique Christmas present.”

The collection was consigned following an initial valuation at The Auction Cafe on Market Street in Lichfield – and Mr French will be back there for more free appraisals between 9.30am and 12.30pm on Wednesday (19th November).

Highlights in the upcoming sale include two boxed one-litre bottles of The Macallan Cask Strength 10 Year Old Single Highland Malt Scotch Whisky matured in sherry oak casks from Jerez.

There are also single cask, single malt Scotch whiskies from Douglas Laing’s Old and Rare Platinum Selection, including the lost distillery Banff, and a rare limited edition bottle distilled at the Clynelish Distillery in 1974.

The catalogue for the sale goes live at 5pm on 21st November at bid.richardwinterton.co.uk.