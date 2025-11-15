INVESTIGATIONS have been launched after seizures of illicit tobacco and illegal vapes across Staffordshire.

Sites in Lichfield were among 14 premises raided during October by Trading Standards officers.

A total of 28.6kg of hand-rolling tobacco, 46,220 cigarettes and 1,413 vapes with a street value of £37,955 were seized.

The Staffordshire raids were part of Operation Machinize 2, a national initiative targeting the criminal exploitation of high street businesses.

Cllr Anthony Screen, cabinet member for community safety and resilience at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We will not tolerate crime on our high streets and the sale of illegal tobacco and vapes in our communities. “These products not only undermine legitimate businesses but pose serious health risks, especially to young people. Our enforcement teams are actively cracking down on rogue traders and anyone caught selling these items will face the full force of the law, including prosecution and closure. “The sale of illicit tobacco and vapes is not a victimless crime. It fuels organised criminal networks and undermines the safety of our streets. Every illegal product taken off the shelves is a blow to those who profit from exploiting the public.”

People can report the sale of illegal, dangerous or counterfeit goods on the Trading Standards webpage or call the confidential helpline on 01785 330356.