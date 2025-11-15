VOLUNTEERS at a local library have been honoured by royalty.

Shenstone Community Library has been given The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

The honour recognises the work of volunteer groups across the country.

Lynda Jones, chair of trustees for Shenstone Community Library, said:

“We are delighted to have our efforts recognised in this way. “For us, volunteering is about giving back and helping our community. This award shows what can be achieved when a community pulls together.”

In the coming months, the Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire Prof Liz Barnes CBE will present a certificate signed by the King and a commemorative crystal.

Representatives will also receive an invitation to attend a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace.

Prof Barnes said:

“The recipients of this year’s honours are more fantastic examples of the hundreds of organisations that seek to make our county a better place.”

Cllr Paul Williams, chairman of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It is fantastic that we as a county have the chance to thank and recognise those that use their time and expertise to improve the lives of their fellow residents.”