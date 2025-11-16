CHASETOWN marked their Remembrance Matchday event with a 2-1 win over Darlaston Town.

Both sets of players and supporters observed a minute’s silence before kick-off, while a poem was also read out to mark the occasion.

The first chance of note in the game came when Ty Webster got on the end of a cross but could only steer the ball wide.

Jack Langston also went close on 13 minutes after he fired just over.

But the breakthrough did come just before the half-hour mark when Darlaston failed to clear their lines and Langston produced a smart finish to make it 1-0.

Things got even better for the Scholars moments later when Joey Butlin was on hand to double his side’s lead.

Darlaston eventually pulled one back just after the hour mark when Tyler Bruck netted.

But it proved to be little more than a consolation as Jamie Hawkins’ men hung on for all three points.