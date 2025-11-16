AN education leader says she is “delighted” that a Lichfield sixth form unit will remain open.

Nether Stowe School had hoped to close its post-16 provision due to concerns over dwindling student numbers.

But the Department for Education has refused to back the move.

Cllr Janet Higgins, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, said:

“Having visited the school myself I am delighted that the sixth form will continue to provide opportunities for post-16 education in the Lichfield area. “Sixth form provision is crucial for giving young people the best possible start in life. “The county council is committed to supporting the school, its trust and students. We will be speaking to the school in due course to discuss the next steps.”

Richard Gill CBE, CEO of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership which runs Nether Stowe School, told parents that the decision by the Department for Education would pose challenges.

“Small numbers inevitably mean limited subject choices – and this is not in the best interests of our students. “Our priority is to ensure that every young person has access to a broad, high-quality post-16 offer. “We will now work closely with Staffordshire County Council and the DfE to explore all possible options. This may include further consultation in the future if pupil numbers and curriculum breadth remain a concern.”