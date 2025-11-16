LICHFIELD City collected another three points with a fine 2-0 home win over Long Eaton United.

Jack Edwards struck twice in the first half as Ivor Green’s men moved themselves into the top four.

The visitors almost made the breakthrough early though when Connor Pace’s deflected strike clipped the outside of the post.

But City found themselves in front with four minutes on the clock when Edwards’ cross went straight in.

The Lichfield man added his second just before the half-hour mark when he beat his man before firing past visiting keeper Lewis King.

Long Eaton went close to reducing the deficit ten minutes before half time when James Hanson’s free-kick was well saved by Brendon Bunn – and the stopper then reacted well to deny Owen Betts on the follow up.

The visitors again probed in first half stoppage time when Betts’ delivery just evaded Jahvan Davidson-Miller as he tried to apply the finish.

Davidson Miller went close early in the second half too when his shot went wide of the target – and he then saw another effort deflected past the post.

Long Eaton were pushing hard for a way back into the game and saw Pace fire over the top with an hour played.

With ten minutes to go, James Taylor had a good chance to net for the visitors but could only power the ball over Bunn’s bar.

At the other end, Edwards went close late on after cutting inside but King was equal to his effort.