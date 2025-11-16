LABOUR has confirmed its candidate for a Lichfield District Council by-election.

The Armitage with Handsacre ward vacancy has been created following the resignation of Conservative member Nikki Hawkins.

It means residents will get to choose their new councillor in a vote on 11th December.

Hawkesyard resident James Blackman will be Labour’s representative on the ballot.

He said:

“I live locally and care deeply about our community. I serve as a Lichfield City Council member, chairing the commercial and biodiversity and climate committees. I’ve worked with the county council on roads and pathways, and with our MP on local issues. “If elected, I’ll be a strong voice for residents – focused on sustainability, better infrastructure and real support for all the villages in this ward.”

James said he was keened to deal with local issues facing residents, such as job losses at Armitage Shanks, flooding in Kings Bromley and poor behaviour from property management companies on new estates in the area.

He added:

“The benefit of having a Labour councillor is that I can work with Dave Robertson MP as a more powerful voice in tackling the issues that matter here. “We need investment in jobs, investment in our environment and better solutions from housing developers and property managers.”

Mr Robertson said:

“James is passionate about standing up for our communities. He’s eager to work with me on tackling miners’ pension injustice – and he backs our success in saving the sixth form at Nether Stowe School which is vital for young people from Handsacre and Armitage. “He’ll be a tireless advocate for local jobs, fair treatment and opportunity.”

Others to have declared for the by-election include Reform UK’s Andrew Clissett, Lib Dem candidate Morag Maclean and Conservative representative Martyn Punyer.