LOCAL people aged between 40 and 74 are being encouraged to book a free NHS Health Check.

Staffordshire County Council says places can be booked at community locations and via mobile services.

The NHS Health Checks, delivered by Everyone Health Staffordshire, can help spot early signs of conditions like heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.

The checks are open to eligible people who haven’t had one in the last five years and don’t already have certain pre-existing conditions.

Cllr Martin Rogerson, cabinet member for health and care at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“The NHS Health Checks are a really easy way of keeping on top of your health and they can be done in around 20 minutes. “Encouraging people to get a health check is very important to me. I had a heart attack in my early forties, which thankfully I’m recovering from. If I had gone for a health check, this may have been prevented. “These checks are a simple but vital way to help people stay healthy and spot any early signs of serious conditions. “It’s great that we’re able to make it easier than ever for people to access these checks in their own communities and with our mobile service.”

Zoe Williams, deputy service manager from Everyone Health Staffordshire, added:

“We’re proud to be working with Staffordshire County Council to bring NHS Health Checks directly to local people. “Our experienced team is here to make the process friendly and straightforward and we’re especially keen to welcome residents from all backgrounds. Even if you feel well, a quick check could help you stay healthier for longer.”

A pop-up mobile facility will be at Lichfield’s Market Square from 10am to 4pm tomorrow (17th November). For more details visit the Everyone Health Staffordshire website.