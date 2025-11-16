PUDSEY Bear has helped volunteers from local community groups raise £1,250 for Children in Need.
Members of Lichfield Round Table and Lichfield Ladies Circle were joined by the fundraising mascot for a collection in the city centre on Friday (14th November).
Dan Simpson, chairman of Lichfield Round Table, said:
“This was the first year we’ve taken Pudsey across Lichfield – and the response has been incredible.
“We were blown away by the kindness and enthusiasm shown by everyone who stopped to donate.”
Harriet White, chair of Lichfield Ladies Circle, added:
“We want to say a huge thank you to the people of Lichfield. Every penny raised will help make a real difference to children and young people who need support the most.”