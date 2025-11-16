PUDSEY Bear has helped volunteers from local community groups raise £1,250 for Children in Need.

Members of Lichfield Round Table and Lichfield Ladies Circle were joined by the fundraising mascot for a collection in the city centre on Friday (14th November).

Dan Simpson, chairman of Lichfield Round Table, said:

“This was the first year we’ve taken Pudsey across Lichfield – and the response has been incredible.

“We were blown away by the kindness and enthusiasm shown by everyone who stopped to donate.”