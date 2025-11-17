A DEVELOPMENT of “American-style” barn conversions in the grounds of a former hotel in Lichfield have gone on the market.

The shell build of the project is currently being completed at the Swinfen Hall Hotel site, which is now known as Oscars Estate.

Commercial property consultants Burley Browne said the scheme would provide units from 1,409 sq ft with parking.

Eleanor Robinson-Perkins, from Burley Browne, said:

“The combination of high-quality units and estate facilities in a stunning location makes The Barns at Oscars Estate an attractive proposition for companies looking to relocate or expand. “With units designed to suit a range of operational needs, we anticipate strong interest from potential occupiers across multiple sectors. “The barns are located on a distinguished Grade II* listed Georgian manor estate set within expansive private grounds.”

Oscars Estate will also provide other amenities including a five-mile walking and cycling route, nine-hole pitch and putt course, buggy track, five-a-side football pitch, tennis court and fishing lake.