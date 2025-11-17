A BURNTWOOD developer has won the contract to help transform the former Tower Ballroom site in Birmingham into affordable homes.

Keon Homes will work with Midland Heart to create 95 apartments.

Matt Beckley, the company’s partnership director, said:

“The Tower Ballroom is an iconic location in Birmingham, and we are delighted that we have been chosen to bring it back to life – providing much needed affordable housing and, importantly, a fantastic public space on the edge of the city. “The mix of apartments and homes have been selected to make the most of the available space, while placing views of the reservoirs at the centre of the scheme, both for people living there and those spending time in the newly landscaped gardens we’ll be creating. “We’ll be delivering high quality, energy efficient properties on behalf of Midland Heart, a housing association we already have a proven track record with following work at nearby Port Loop and at Holyhead Road in Coventry.”