LICHFIELD City Women secured all three points after a 2-1 home win over Newcastle Town.

The opening goal went the way of the hosts when they were awarded a penalty after just ten minutes – and Chloe Hood made no mistake from the spot.

The lead was doubled on 17 minutes when Jodie Mason netted.

Things almost got even better moments later when Corinna Williams rounded the keeper but was sent too far wide to convert.

Newcastle thought they’d pulled one back shortly before the break, but the goal was ruled out for a handball in the build up.

Erica Turner made a good save early in the second half to keep City’s two-goal lead intact.

Newcastle eventually did pull a goal back two minutes from time after capitalising on some poor defending from the hosts.

But Lichfield were able to hold on to secure the 2-1 win.