FIVE candidates have set their sights on trying to win a seat on Lichfield District Council in a by-election.

The vote was called following the resignation of Armitage with Handsacre Conservative councillor Nikki Hawkins.

As a result, local residents will head to the polls on 11th December with representatives from the Conservatives, the Green Party, Labour, Liberal Democrats and Reform UK on the ballot paper.

The full list of candidates standing is:

James Blackman (Labour)

Andrew Clissett (Reform UK)

David Cullen (Greens)

Morag Maclean (Lib Dem)

Martyn Punyer (Conservatives)