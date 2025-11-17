A LICHFIELD travel company is celebrating awards success.

RB Collection received four accolades at the Luminari Awards held at the Kimpton Hotel in London.

The awards rounded off the 40th anniversary since the business opened at Boley Park.

RB Collection scooped the West Midlands Agency of the Year title and the Biggest Increase in Sales crown. It was also named third top agency nationally, with joint managing director Nathan Collins also landing a Personal Recognition Award for his work.

Nathan said:

“These four new awards are a testament to the hard work and commitment of our amazing team on Boley Park. “I am so pleased we have been recognised – it is a great way to round off our 40th year.”