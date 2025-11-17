LICHFIELD Hockey Club’s women were left frustrated after a 2-2 draw against Boots.

The city side opened the scoring after five minutes when Ella Delderfield displaying some excellent individual skill to slide the ball past the diving goalkeeper.

Multiple chances were missed by both teams in the first half, but Lichfield managed to hold the lead at the half-time whistle.

The second half brought some drama courtesy of controversial umpiring decisions – and on the whistle of the third quarter Boots converted a disputed short corner.

Lichfield went through a period of defending with Jenny Vincent making some quality saves on her return to the squad after a two-year break to keep her side level.

The city side finally broke the deadlock with a short corner counter attack which found Molly Papadopoullos in front of goal and she calmly slotted it away.

Unfortunately, Lichfield’s game management left a lot to be desired and they allowed Boots a final chance which they finished from a tight angle in the dying minutes.