LICHFIELD Hockey Club’s men bounced straight back to winning ways with a 4-2 triumph at West Bridgford.

The hosts put the city side under a lot of early pressure, but all their attempts to open the scoring were repelled.

After weathering the early storm, Chris Gardner rifled in a low drag flick to give Lichfield a 1-0 lead.

The advantage was doubled after a miscued shot was turned in via an overhead smash from Matt Cooper.

The second half saw West Bridgford get back into it when a soft penalty corner was converted.

But Lichfield rallied and a well worked team goal saw Joel Zanin apply the finishing touch to make it 3-1.

The game was then put to bed by Gardner as he sent another drag flick home.

West Bridgford scored a late consolation goal to make the final score 4-2.