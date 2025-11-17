A NEW season of meditation sessions is launching in Lichfield.

Held at Curborough Community Centre, the workshops will run from 7.30pm to 9pm on Thursdays starting on 20th November.

A spokesperson said:

“In this Loving Mind, Happy Life series, we will be learning how to develop a loving mind that brings real happiness to ourselves and others.

“The meditations will help us to keep a peaceful mind throughout all the stresses of preparing for the upcoming festivities.

“Through training our mind in this way, we can by our very presence remove negativity from the world and give back loving kindness.

“We sit on chairs and the session includes two guided meditations and a talk. At the end there is time to chat and ask questions while enjoying refreshments.

“Each session is self-contained so you can join at any time.”