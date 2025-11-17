PLANS to convert an agricultural building into residential properties have been rejected.

The proposals had been earmarked for the plot at Woods Farm on Wood End Lane in Fradley.

But planning officers at Lichfield District Council said concerns meant approval could not be granted.

A decision notice said:

“No information has been provided to demonstrate that future occupiers would have an acceptable noise environment given the proximity of the building to adjacent agricultural buildings and yard operations. “The Environmental Health Officer has advised that further information is required to assess noise impacts and this has not been submitted.”

Full details can be found on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.