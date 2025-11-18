A LOCAL band are hitting the road to support Deep Purple on a European tour.

Jayler, who were formed when the members met at college in Lichfield, will join the group for their 2026 arena dates.

They will kick off in Bulgaria in September, before visiting the likes of Romania, Hungary, Greece, Italy, Spain, Germany and France.

The tour rounds off in November with dates in Birmingham, Manchester and London.

A spokesperson for Jayler said:

“Deep Purple are absolute rock royalty – the pioneers who defined generations of music and inspired every band that followed. “To be invited to share the stage with them is an honour beyond words. “Massive love to our fans, the incredible Jayler team and everyone who’s believed in us from day one – this is just the beginning.”