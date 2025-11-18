A LICHFIELD charity is celebrating after an event raised £50,000.

The Night in Paris ball was hosted by The Stan Bowley Trust at earlier this month.

The funds raised will support patients and their families facing cancer as they access life-changing CyberKnife treatment at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

Guests at the ball enjoyed a Parisian-themed evening featuring drinks on arrival, a three-course dinner, and entertainment from a live band.

Kate Barnstable-Mulvey, from The Stan Bowley Trust, said:

“We’re absolutely overwhelmed by the incredible generosity shown at our Night in Paris ball. “This £50,000 will make a real difference to patients and families during what is often the most difficult time of their lives. “CyberKnife treatment offers hope where traditional surgery may not be possible – and thanks to everyone who attended and supported the event, more people will have access to this pioneering, non-invasive treatment.”

Since being founded in 2011, The Stan Bowley Trust has helped over 4,500 patients access CyberKnife treatment – aradiotherapy technology that delivers highly targeted radiation to tumours with pinpoint accuracy, minimising damage to surrounding healthy tissue.

The charity was founded in memory of Alan ‘Stan’ Bowley, a former police officer whose successful CyberKnife treatment in Washington inspired the mission to bring the groundbreaking treatment to the UK.