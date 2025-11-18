PLANS for a new city centre park have been unveiled by Lichfield District Council.

The green space is being earmarked as part of plans the local authority says will “transform” the approach to the city centre form Lichfield City Station.

Running through the Birmingham Road Site where Tempest Ford once stood, the “linear park” will feature trees, hedges, footpaths, seating a natural play areas.

The 23-metre wide area will cover nearly a third of the development area and will also provide a link to the new cinema, the Lichfield Garrick and future residential plots.

Cllr Andy Smith, Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and major projects, said:

“The redevelopment of the Birmingham Road Site is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a welcoming gateway that reflects the character, creativity and ambition of our district. “The linear park will be a vibrant green corridor that celebrates nature, connects key destinations, and offers a calm, open space for people to enjoy right at the heart of Lichfield.”

The park is a central feature of the wider city centre masterplan which aims to improve connections between the station and the city and boost the local economy.

The first phase of the scheme included the demolition of the former multi-storey car park, while work is now underway to redevelop the former Debenhams store into the Everyman cinema and new public plaza, which is set to open in 2026.

Planning permission for the linear park is expected to be sought in early 2026.