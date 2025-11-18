COUNCILLORS are calling for action to halt the sale of illegal cigarettes and vapes in Burntwood.

It comes after an operation saw a shop in Lichfield closed down last week as part of a series of investigations across Staffordshire.

Now two councillors say similar concerns have been raised by residents in Burntwood in recent months.

Cllr Darren Ennis and Cllr Sue Woodward said they hoped similar raids to the one in Lichfield would soon be seen in the town too.

Cllr Ennis, who represents Chasetown ward at Lichfield District Council, said:

“I’m really concerned about the health and safety of your people across the town who are being sold illegal and possibly dangerous goods. “I’m also concerned about the impact that illegal trading has on legitimate businesses. “Sue and I are now demanding the same sort of joined-up action that we’ve seen in Lichfield.”

Cllr Woodward added

“I was told a few months ago that the agencies concerned were aware of these dodgy dealers, but didn’t have the resources to put an end to their trade. “Through partnership working, bringing the resources of a number of agencies together, action can happen – the whole is greater than the sum of the parts here and I hope those residents who have contacted us will see things happening here in Burntwood very soon.”