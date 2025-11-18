A GARDEN in Lichfield has been recognised by the Heart of England in Bloom scheme.

Erasmus Darwin House’s herb garden has again been honoured with an It’s Your Neighbourhood accolade, as well as receiving the Certificate of Merit for consistent high standards.

A spokesperson for the Lichfield museum said:

“The volunteers are honoured to have this acknowledgement of their care, time and enthusiasm for the garden. “The award-winning garden is free to enter and is home a heritage collection of plants directly referenced in the writings of Dr Darwin and physicians of his time.”