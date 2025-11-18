JUDGES have praised the “high calibre and diverse range of entries” after the shortlist was unveiled for a local business awards scheme.

The 2026 Royal Sutton Coldfield, Lichfield and Tamworth and Cannock Chase Chamber of Commerce (SLTC) Awards will be handed out at a ceremony in February.

More than 40 businesses and individuals have been shortlisted across eight categories, with an overall winner also set to be named along with the winners of the President’s Awards.

David Woakes, head of commercial development at Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, chaired the judging panel. He said:

“The judges were very impressed by the high calibre and diverse range of entries for these awards.

“It is testament to the scope and quality of businesses across Sutton Coldfield, Lichfield, Tamworth and Cannock Chase. We wish all finalists the very best of luck.”

The 2026 Royal Sutton Coldfield, Lichfield and Tamworth and Cannock Chase Chamber of Commerce Awards shortlist

Cannock Chase Business of the Year:

Chasetown FC

Cosmik Carrot

Everyone Health

T150 Energy Ltd

Velorim Group Ltd

Lichfield Business of the Year

Bowbrook Financial Planners Ltd

Crown Highways Ltd

inLIFE

Lichfield Garrick

The Boat

The Boss Partnership

Royal Sutton Coldfield Business of the Year

EDGE Creative

Evolving Families

George Green Solicitors LLP

Moor Hall Hotel and Spa

Nexus Care Services

Visit Royal Sutton Coldfield BID (Business Improvement District)

Tamworth Business of the Year

Against The Odds Education & Awareness CIC

Pickerings Solicitors

PI-KEM Ltd

Reach Peak Performance HR and Coaching

Recruit123 Limited

tmWare Ltd

SLTC Breakthrough Business Award

Fiona Millington Photography

Go True North

Nicola Kathryn Coaching

Techcare Limited

The Holistic VA Limited

SLTC Community Builder Award

Adept Central Ltd

Chasetown Football Club

T150 Energy Ltd

The Cancer Support Centre

The George Hotel

The Hub at St Mary’s

SLTC Workplace Champion Award

M6 Toll

Mercia Cleaning Services

Moor Hall Hotel and Spa

tmWare Ltd

SLTC Young Professional of the Year

Ellie Summlar (Adcocks Solicitors Limited)

Conner Elwell (CJE Developments & Property Services Ltd)

Laura Bucknall (inLIFE)

Sophie Jee (mfg Solicitors LLP)

Lewis Lydiard (Techcare Limited)