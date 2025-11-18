JUDGES have praised the “high calibre and diverse range of entries” after the shortlist was unveiled for a local business awards scheme.
The 2026 Royal Sutton Coldfield, Lichfield and Tamworth and Cannock Chase Chamber of Commerce (SLTC) Awards will be handed out at a ceremony in February.
More than 40 businesses and individuals have been shortlisted across eight categories, with an overall winner also set to be named along with the winners of the President’s Awards.
David Woakes, head of commercial development at Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, chaired the judging panel. He said:
“The judges were very impressed by the high calibre and diverse range of entries for these awards.
“It is testament to the scope and quality of businesses across Sutton Coldfield, Lichfield, Tamworth and Cannock Chase. We wish all finalists the very best of luck.”
The 2026 Royal Sutton Coldfield, Lichfield and Tamworth and Cannock Chase Chamber of Commerce Awards shortlist
Cannock Chase Business of the Year:
- Chasetown FC
- Cosmik Carrot
- Everyone Health
- T150 Energy Ltd
- Velorim Group Ltd
Lichfield Business of the Year
- Bowbrook Financial Planners Ltd
- Crown Highways Ltd
- inLIFE
- Lichfield Garrick
- The Boat
- The Boss Partnership
Royal Sutton Coldfield Business of the Year
- EDGE Creative
- Evolving Families
- George Green Solicitors LLP
- Moor Hall Hotel and Spa
- Nexus Care Services
- Visit Royal Sutton Coldfield BID (Business Improvement District)
Tamworth Business of the Year
- Against The Odds Education & Awareness CIC
- Pickerings Solicitors
- PI-KEM Ltd
- Reach Peak Performance HR and Coaching
- Recruit123 Limited
- tmWare Ltd
SLTC Breakthrough Business Award
- Fiona Millington Photography
- Go True North
- Nicola Kathryn Coaching
- Techcare Limited
- The Holistic VA Limited
SLTC Community Builder Award
- Adept Central Ltd
- Chasetown Football Club
- T150 Energy Ltd
- The Cancer Support Centre
- The George Hotel
- The Hub at St Mary’s
SLTC Workplace Champion Award
- M6 Toll
- Mercia Cleaning Services
- Moor Hall Hotel and Spa
- tmWare Ltd
SLTC Young Professional of the Year
- Ellie Summlar (Adcocks Solicitors Limited)
- Conner Elwell (CJE Developments & Property Services Ltd)
- Laura Bucknall (inLIFE)
- Sophie Jee (mfg Solicitors LLP)
- Lewis Lydiard (Techcare Limited)