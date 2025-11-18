CHASETOWN Women suffered defeat in their county cup clash against Leek Town.

The Scholars fell behind in the first half when a through ball found Katie Maya and she produced a fine finish to open the scoring.

An equaliser arrived in the second half when debutant Lydia Hudson and Kaz Clough combined for Chloe East-Goodman to find the bottom corner of the net.

But there was to be late heartbreak for Chasetown as their higher league opponents secured their spot in the quarter finals with a deflected Jade Treanor strike four minutes from time.