PLANS for more than 200 homes are once again set to be presented to the planning committee at Lichfield District Council.

Earlier this month, councillors deferred a decision on the proposals which would have seen 230 properties in Fradley.

The committee wanted more details on a number of aspects of the application, including healthcare, highways and a proposed community facility.

But now the applicant Bloor Homes have provided more information a decision could be made at the meeting on 24th November.

There have been 85 comments submitted to planning officers over the application, all objecting. Additionally, a petition concerned about the impact of the development has attracted more than 1,000 signatures.

One of the issues raised at the last committee meeting was in relation to healthcare and the fact Fradley does not have a GP or dedicated healthcare facility.

But discussions took place with Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent Integrated Care Board (ICB) on whether the new community facility could be used as a satellite facility given residents needed to travel elsewhere for medical services.

But the ICB said that the existing Alrewas site had room for “incremental growth”.

There was also concern raised by councillors over the community centre and the impact it would have due to there already being a village hall and youth centre in the area.

In recommending approval of the application planning officers state:

“The proposed development would see up to 230 dwellings delivered on a site which is not in the green belt and which is considered to be in a sustainable location. “The council are unable to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply. As such, the delivery of housing should be afforded very significant positive weight in the planning balance. “The applicant has worked positively and proactively with the council, Staffordshire County Council, and other consultees and stakeholders to demonstrate that the site is technically suitable and that any potential negative impacts could be satisfactorily mitigated either at detailed design stage or by way of appropriately worded planning condition.”