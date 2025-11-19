LICHFIELD Colts were unable to make it through to the last 16 of the National Cup at Chester – but they gave it a good go in their 46-28 loss.

With five minutes to go, they had dragged themselves back into the contest and were only six points in arrears, but two late tries by the hosts deprived them of success as the visitors took risks to wrestle a win from the jaws of defeat.

Elsewhere, the under 16 boys made another stride forwards in their development this season with a 62-12 cup win at Burntwood, while the under 15 boys defeated Moseley 24-17 in a friendly.