THE High Court has ruled that an attempt by the Staffordshire Commissioner to recruit a temporary Chief Constable was unlawful.

Following the decision, Staffordshire Police’s acting Chief Constable Rebecca Riggs will continue to lead the force.

She stepped up to the role following the suspension of Chris Noble earlier this year.

Staffordshire Commissioner Ben Adams said:

“I note the High Court’s decision in relation to my recent temporary Chief Constable recruitment process. “The judgement addresses a technical legal point on the difference between acting or temporary arrangements where a Chief Constable is not able to perform their duties, including if suspended. “Prior to commencing the recruitment process, I sought and followed advice from national policing bodies and the Home Office. “In order to fulfil the responsibility of my Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner role in the interests of the public who elected me, I set out to identify and recruit a temporary Chief Constable to provide stability and lead Staffordshire Police in delivering an effective, accountable and modern service for the people of Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent. “Staffordshire Police faces a busy six months, including their next Police Effectiveness, Efficiency and Legitimacy inspection, so it is vital that the good progress made in Staffordshire in recent years continues. I am confident that this will be the case under the leadership of Rebecca Riggs. “While this judgement brings welcome clarity, I still believe the public expect to hold their elected Police and Crime Commissioners or Mayors to account for the effectiveness of their local police services and this includes appointing the officer leading the force, so I will be asking the Home Secretary to consider revising the law. “Following this ruling – and in the interests of the service and the public – I, and everyone at Staffordshire Police, continue to be focused on keeping our communities safe by protecting the vulnerable, and preventing and detecting crime and anti-social behaviour.”

The full judgment can be viewed online.