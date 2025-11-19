SANTA is busy putting the finishing touches to his sleigh as Lichfield Round Table prepares to hit the road once more.

A new paint job, upgraded electrics and lighting have been added as the group prepares to spread the Christmas spirit in the city and surrounding villages.

Volunteers last year raised more than £21,500 for local groups and charities.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Round Table said:

“Every year, our sleigh brings thousands of smiles to families across the district. “Thanks to the incredible dedication of our volunteers, the sleigh is looking better than ever. “Last year our efforts helped raise over £21,500 for local good causes – and we can’t wait to bring festive joy to Lichfield once again. “Every donation received during sleigh season goes straight back into supporting local charities, schools, groups, and families.”

FULL SANTA SLEIGH SCHEDULE 2025

23rd November – Lichfield Light Switch-On at Bore Street outside the Guildhall at 3pm

30th November – Fradley Light Switch-On at Fradley Sterling Centre at 5pm

1st December – Beacon Street/Gaia Lane

2nd December – Trent Valley / Scotch Orchard

3rd December – Netherstowe

4th December – Eastern Avenue

5th December – Shenstone

6th December – Boley Park/Birchwood Road

7th December – The Bowling Green pub from 12pm to 3.30pm

7th December – Christchurch Lane/Darwin Park (north)

8th December – Darwin Park (south)

9th December – Boley Park/Quarry Hills

10th December – Boley Park/Roman Way

11th December – Boley Park/Broad Lane

12th December – Tamworth Road/St John’s Grange

13th December – Morrisons Lichfield from 12pm to 3.30pm

13th December – Shortbutts Lane / Taylor Wimpey

14th December – Longdon/Kings Bromley

15th December – Dimbles (west)

16th December – Dimbles (east)

17th December – Fradley (north)

18th December – Fradley (south)

19th December – Whittington

20th December – Three Spires Shopping Centre from 10am to 3.30pm

20th December – Alrewas

21st December – Tesco Extra from 10am to 3.30pm

21st December – Streethay

22nd December – Stonnall

23rd December – Cherry Orchard

Updates and route maps can be found at www.lichfieldsanta.co.uk.