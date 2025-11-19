A LOCAL miniature railway group is hosting a series of Santa Specials.

Sutton Coldfield Model Engineering Society is inviting families to see Father Christmas at its Little Hay Lane base on 13th and 14th December.

A spokesperson said:

“Children will leave the station at their allotted time and arrive at the grotto where they are welcomed by the elves who will take them to meet Santa and be given a present.

“The site will be decorated with thousands of lights, along with many Christmas decorations, trees and inflatables.

“During the event children and parents can have as many train rides on the miniature railway as they like and we also have a number of other attractions running too, including traction engine rides, a driver experience where children can control a diesel locomotive with a parent.”