AN MP says she is determined to support appeals for a speed limit to be reduced outside a local school.

Shenstone Lodge School has campaigned for the current 50mph on the A5127 Birmingham Road to be cut to 3omph in a bid to ensure a “safer environment” for students, parents and staff.

Sarah Edwards, the Labour MP who covers the Shenstone area, has met with students to discuss the issue on a podcast.

It comes after she launched a survey last year about the issue – a move which led to a petition signed by more than 300 people calling for a reduction of the speed limit on key roads through the village to be cut even further to 20mph.

The MP said:

“Visiting Shenstone Lodge School gave me the chance to hear straight from pupils and staff about the daily challenges they face with fast-moving traffic near the school, including their own accounts of witnessing car crashes along Birmingham Road. “Their podcast interview was one of the toughest and most enjoyable conversations I’ve had – they care deeply about their community and want to see real action. “They wanted to know why they don’t have amber flashing lights outside their school so drivers have to travel at 20mph. This is something others schools have on busy roads for the open and close of the school day. “Over the last year I’ve been working closely with residents, local campaigners and parish councillors on speeding concerns throughout Shenstone. The message is clear – people want safer roads and slower speeds, with targeted 20mph zones where they will make the biggest difference. “I shared with the pupils my determination to see the 50mph speed limit reduced outside their school so that families, staff and visitors can travel more safely in and out of the site.”

The Labour MP said she had also written to Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for strategic highways, Cllr Peter Mason, in a bid to ensure the concerns in Shenstone are “prioritised” in the next round of funding to introduce 20mph speed limits.