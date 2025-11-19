OPERATORS have reported a rise in the number of people travelling by train.

West Midlands Railway and London Northwestern Railway – which operate services in and out of Lichfield – have seen a 12% year-on-year increase in passengers for the first quarter of 2025-26.

The figures from the Office of Road and Rail revealed that around two million extra journeys were made on trains operated by the sister companies during the period.

Ian McConnell, managing director of the two operators, said:

“Demand for travel on our services has sky-rocketed over the past year. “Following the pandemic we saw a slow but steady return to rail, but in the last 12 months we have seen record increases on some routes as even more customers take advantage of our excellent value fares and additional services. “A thriving railway is good for passengers and taxpayers alike. “We look forward to continuing this trend and welcoming even more passengers on board in 2026.”