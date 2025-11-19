A WOMAN has paid tribute to a local hospice which helped her “one of a kind” stepdad fulfil his final wishes.

Isabella Wilson also paid tribute to the compassionate care shown by staff at St Giles Hospice.

Her stepdad Neil was told in February 2024 that no further treatment was possible after living with cancer for four years, leaving the 63-year-old’s family devastated.

But Isabella said the support of the Whittington-based charity’s inpatient and community team had helped Neil and his loved ones find comfort, dignity and peace in his final weeks.

She added:

“Nothing was ever too much to ask. Every member of staff was kind, helpful and reassuring. We knew he was in good hands. “One of the most meaningful things for Neil was being able to come home for his final days – something St Giles helped make possible – and just six days later, he died peacefully at home with my mum by his side. “For me and my mum, St Giles helped us honour Neil’s final wishes and that meant everything. “We’re so thankful for all the support they gave us – not just for Dad, but for both of us as well.”

To give back to St Giles, Isabella took on a wing walk earlier this year, soaring through the skies to raise vital funds for the hospice.

She said:

“I hope the money can ensure other families receive the same support as we did during such a difficult time. “Hospices like St Giles receive less than a quarter of their funding from the Government – the rest comes from generous donations and fundraisers like me. “Every penny really does help keep this incredible service going.””

Though the family are still adjusting to life without Neil, his memory continues to inspire them every day.

Isabella said:

“Neil was one in a million – he was my bonus dad and I was the daughter he gained. “He is missed so much by so many. He really was – and always will be – one of a kind.”