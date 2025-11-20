A NUMBER of community choirs will be delivering performances at Lichfield Cathedral over the festive season.

They will appear as part of the Light Show in the run up to Christmas.

Visitors will explore The Robin’s Reward projections around The Close and on the West Front before entering the cathedral for music and reflection.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Cathedral said:

“Each evening, local community choirs will perform carols and seasonal favourites, creating an atmosphere of warmth and joy that goes beyond a light show – it’s a celebration of togetherness and tradition. “The cathedral has always been a place of music and worship, and we wanted to add an extra layer of festive spirit. “The choirs bring a sense of community and nostalgia, turning the Light Show into an immersive experience where visitors can pause, listen and feel the heart of Christmas.”

The Christmas Light Show runs from 15th December to 21st December. Tickets start at £11.50 for adults and £8 for children.

The choirs performing are:

15th December – Palace Singers

16th December – Ladies that Lark

17th December – Senior Voices and B Natural

18th December – Wade Street Church

19th December – Sing for Joy

20th December – Stone Choral and Cantiamo

21st December – Lichfield Cathedral Chorus

For more details and to book tickets, visit www.lichfield-cathedral.org/lightshow.