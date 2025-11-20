THE curtain is set to go up on the Lichfield Garrick’s new pantomime.

Cinderella will run at the city theatre from tomorrow (21st November) until 11th January.

The show sees the return of popular panto dame Sam Rabone alongside Ben Thornton, Shannon Bourne, Matt Daines, Joe Feeney, Adam Craig and Clarice Julianda.

Joe, who will take the role of Dandini, said:

Joe Feeney as Dandini.

He said:

“What makes our Cinderella so brilliant is that it has a bit of everything for everyone – it’s got spectacular songs, incredible dancing, action packed adventure, hilarious set pieces, magical moments, cart loads of laughs and maybe a few bits of ad-libbing. “Watching a show knowing that the performers are having just as much fun as you are in the audience is a real joy. “What I love so much about performing at the Garrick is how fun and up for it the audience are. This year’s show is a cracker and I can’t wait to enjoy it with everyone.”

For ticket details, call the box office on 01543 412121 or visit the Lichfield Garrick website.