THE festive season will get off to a flying start when a local shop welcomes Santa.

A free event at Dobbies Garden Centre will take place on Sunday (23rd November) at 11am.

Families are invited to welcome Santa as he prepares to settle in to his grotto in store.

Ayesha Nickson, from Dobbies, said:

“There is no better way to get the festive season underway at Shenstone than welcoming Santa himself.. “Santa’s arrival is a magical experience for children and families. It’s a lovely opportunity for the local community to come together to start the countdown to Christmas and make the most of some exclusive savings on their Christmas shopping.”

Dobbies will also host a Christms Shopping Night in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK on 27th November.

To book tickets to Santa’s arrival, visit dobbies.com/events.