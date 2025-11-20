A LICHFIELD school is celebrating after being praised for creating a “joyful and aspirational” learning environment .

St Chad’s Church of England Primary School was assessed as part of a Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) inspection which focuses on the application of Christian values along with pastoral and spiritual care.

The report highlighted excellent feedback from staff, pupils and parents on the nurturing nature of the school.

Headteacher Jennifer Aitken said:

“The inspector asked about the school’s visions and values, and how they enable all pupils and staff to flourish. “She spoke to many pupils, parents, school advocates, staff and Revd Chris Davies at St Chad’s Church. She said the same thing kept coming up in all the conversations – that everyone felt heard, valued and cared for throughout the school.”

The report praised the school’s system of having seven “spiritual pathways” which help children identify and celebrate things they are personally passionate about.

Mrs Aitken explained:

“The pathways help our pupils understand how they flourish spiritually. We help them identify when they feel happy and when they are having a spiritual moment, which can sometimes be a hard concept for a child to grasp. “We first started the programme by introducing it to the staff and asking what their pathways are. The staff really connected to the idea, which means they were able to model and communicate it effectively to the children. “I’ve noticed the pathways are making a massive difference to children’s wellbeing. We hear them talking about what they enjoy and can give them the opportunities to develop their passions more and express themselves – something which the report really reflected.”

The report said that the children’s “curiosity is nurtured” through close connections with St Chad’s Church.

Mrs Aitken said:

“We’re so proud to have this beautiful school community which nourishes everyone, and encourages pupils and staff alike to strive to be their best, true selves.”