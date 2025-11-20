A LICHFIELD author is set to release his new crime thriller this week.

Anthony Addis’ No Way to Live will be published on Friday (21st November).

Set against a backdrop of criminal feuds, forbidden loyalty and dangerous secrets, the book follows the son of a feared gangland enforcer and the daughter of the gang’s ruthless boss as they begin to question the violent world they’ve inherited.

Anthony said:

“I’ve always been fascinated by characters who are trying to break free from the circumstances they were born into.

“Characters Tom and Billie come from opposite sides of a world that doesn’t let anyone leave easily. Their struggle to carve out a new path felt like a story worth telling.”

The book follows his previous releases, thriller Do Not Keep Silent and romantic short story Life in Shadows.

The book is available to order on Amazon.

