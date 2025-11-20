TWO neighbouring homes in Lichfield are going up for grabs at auction.

Bond Wolfe will host the sale of 31 and 32 Beech Gardens on 10th December.

The three-bedroom semi-detached properties have guide prices of £100,000 and £105,000 respectively.

James Mattin, managing director and auctioneer at Bond Wolfe, said the prices reflected the fact that both homes needed refurbishment.

“This is a great opportunity for a buyer to renovate two properties that are so close to each other. “The low guide prices could make them ideal for property investors or developers who are looking to invest in expanding their portfolios.”

Viewings will be available from today (20th November).

For more details and to register to bid visit www.bondwolfe.com/auctions/properties.