A NEW partnership will see work by talented local photographers go on display in Lichfield.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers and Lichfield Camera Club have agreed the link-up at The Auction Cafe.

Eight images of the city and its surrounding area taken by club members have been installed at the Market Street coffee shop and valuation hub.

Auctioneer Richard Winterton said:

“Lichfield Camera Club has been delighting photography fans for years with striking pictures ranging from landscapes and architecture to wildlife and portraits. “As auctioneers of Lichfield for more than 160 years, it’s a perfect fit for us to showcase some of the club’s photographs of local scenes in The Auction Cafe, where we feel they will be much admired by our customers.”

Affiliated to the Photographic Alliance of Great Britain through the Midland Counties Photographic Federation, Lichfield Camera Club meets every Wednesday at Lichfield Methodist Centre on Backcester Lane.

Club chair Joe Anderson said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to be working with Richard Winterton Auctioneers. “Having a selection of our members’ images on display in The Auction Café is a fantastic opportunity to showcase local photography and raise awareness of the club. “We really appreciate their support and look forward to building on this partnership.”