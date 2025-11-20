A LICHFIELD initiative aiming to ensure all children have a gift this Christmas has opened a pop-up donation hub.

Elaine’s Toy and Gift Appeal will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in the former Friary Shoes outlet at the Three Spires Shopping Centre.

Donations for boys and girls aged up to 18 can be dropped off at the pop-up store between 10am and 4pm until 19th December.

Items are also being accepted at collection points in Lichfield’s Tesco and Co-op stores, as well as Tippers and the George VI pub until 15th December.

Founder Elaine Hutchings BEM said:

“We all assume Christmas is a happy , joyful time but for some children it can be one of the darkest times. “No child should go without a gift and we work tirelessly throughout the year to work alongside schools, social services, housing, food banks and other services in order that we reach as many children as possible. “My biggest fear is missing a child or family, which is why we continue to try and reach all of those in need and why we need the support from people and businesses. “Last year the kind people of our district donated to over 5,000 children – and this year we estimate it to be even more than that.”

For more details visit the appeal’s Facebook page.