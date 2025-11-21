RESIDENTS from a Lichfield care home have enjoyed a festive treat with a trip to see the Christmas displays at a local store.

The Spires trip also saw staff head to Dobbies Garden Centre in Shenstone.

The group selected items to help decorate the home’s Christmas tree.

General Manager, Danica Chugh said:

“We absolutely love being able to take our residents out and about to visit – it makes us all so happy to experience Christmas events like this. “It was a fantastic day and we all thoroughly enjoyed ourselves.”