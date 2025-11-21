A NEW initiative has been launched by the National Memorial Arboretum to improve access to its educational opportunities for schools.

The Alrewas venue has created The Access for Learning Fund as part of plans to ensure students can engage with history and remembrance.

The arboretum already welcomes more than 25,000 young people each year for learning visits, with education programmes helping to build connections with heritage and sharing stories of service and sacrifice.

But due to financial barriers such as the cost of transport and reduced budgets, some schools are finding it such opportunities challenging to take up.

The Access for Learning Fund initiative has been made possible thanks to a “substantial” founding donation from Ben Robinson MBE DL, a private supporter of the arboretum and former owner of Burton Albion Football Club.

The funds will help the arboretum remove financial obstacles and provide targeted aid for schools and youth groups, particularly those in under-served areas.

Mr Robinson MBE DL said:

“I am proud to be providing a meaningful lead donation in establishing the Access for Learning Fund scheme at the National Memorial Arboretum. “I hope that this has a transformative impact and inspires others to ensure all children have the opportunity to engage with the powerful messages shared at the arboretum, regardless of their financial circumstances. “We strive to create a lasting fund and legacy.”

As the fund develops, there are also plans to develop an in-school programme for groups who are unable to visit the site itself.

Rachel Smith, head of learning and participation at the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“Since its official opening in 2001, the arboretum has provided valuable learning opportunities to hundreds of thousands of schoolchildren. “Our team works tirelessly alongside educators to remove barriers to participation, and the newly launched education travel bursaries will ensure that groups that otherwise might not have the chance to participate are able to engage in the meaningful and memorable learning experiences offered at the arboretum. “We are incredibly grateful for Mr Robinson’s donation and would encourage donors or organisations looking to make a similar contribution to get in touch””

For more details on the Access for Learning Fund visit thenma.org.uk/learn/visiting-for-learning-and-training .