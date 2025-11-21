A LICHFIELD singer has used his voice to support a new Christmas film highlighting the power of music for families impacted by dementia.

Tony Christie stars in the new Give Music Back piece after being diagnosed with the condition in 2023.

The Music for Dementia campaign shot the film in just ten days, casting friends and family to show how music can connect generations.

Tony said:

“I love this film because I get it. Music is what connects us, but for people with dementia, it’s not always so easy to access. “I’m lucky in that I get to sing almost every day, but when it comes to listening to music, my granddaughter Deia will take charge of the tech. “We listen to old songs together and I reminisce with her. It’s very special.”

The film opens with an old woman isolated and locked out of technology as she fumbles with a vinyl record. In a poignant moment, she contemplates putting CDs into her toaster.

She is then handed a children’s audio player by her six-year-old granddaughter. With the simple insertion of a card, the Yoto Player, instantly connects her with m4dRADIO – a station specifically designed to give those living with dementia non-stop access to music from different decades.

Amy Shackleton, project lead at Music for Dementia said the film had been inspired by a festive TV advert:

“John Lewis’ Christmas campaign articulates something Music for Dementia has been advocating for years – that music connects us. “It’s great that they are helping shine a light on the power of music, but we’re mindful that the people that need music the most often find it hardest to listen to because of barriers with technology. “That’s why we decided to make our own Christmas film, albeit in just a few days and with a shoestring budget. “We think it packs an emotional punch, especially with Tony’s voice at the end. We’re thrilled to have his support.”